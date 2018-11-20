GIJ, NAFTI and GIL to merge as one university

The Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has hinted that there are plans for the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL) and the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) to merge to form a single university
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Dr Prempeh explained that each of the three wanted to stand as an autonomous university, but that was not accepted, explaining that it was to ensure that resources were maximized.
Related: Only PhD holders to teach in universities - Education Minister
Speaking at the meet the press series in Accra Tuesday, he announced that from now, only PhD holders will be allowed to lecture in a university.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
"Now if you do not hold a PhD, you will not be able to teach in a university," the Education Minister said.
"But most of the lecturers in our colleges of education do not hold PhD. So we are giving them time to improve their knowledge, through the British government support" he added.
This, he said was to enable the universities to develop the capacity of teachers in the colleges of education.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He was hopeful that if the lecturers of the colleges of education were part of the university, the university would help those lecturers to get onto the PhD programmes.
Read also: Education Ministry meets Press
Related: Click here to download a copy of the Minister's presentation at the meet the press