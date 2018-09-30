GIJ holds 18th matriculation

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) was able to admit 2,103 applicants out of 3,143 who applied to study at the university in the 2018-2019 academic year, due to its inadequate infrastructure.
The Rector of GIJ, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, who revealed this at the school’s 18th Matriculation in Accra yesterday, stated that some well-qualified applicants were refused admission as a result of inadequate infrastructure and resources.
The matriculation ceremony saw the admission of some 2,103 students into the GIJ to pursue various programmes.
Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo explained that 1,835 of the matriculants were undergraduates who were pursuing programmes leading to either Diploma or Degree in Communication Studies.The remaining are postgraduate students.
Matriculants swearing the matriculation oath.
Moving forward
Moving forward, he said the university was working towards relocating a bulk of its operations to its new site at North Dzorwulu in Accra, in the effort to ease congestion at the existing campus at Ringway in Accra.
He added that the management of the school had adopted plans such as investing in new facilities which, he said, would improve the level of learning at the university.
“Plans are underway to invest in new facilities and technologies to expand the GIJ’s capacity and enhance the quality of academic experience for our growing student population,” he said.
Good behaviour
In his address, Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo advised the students to be of good behaviour and protect the reputable image the GIJ had acquired over the years.
He charged them to live according to the core values of the school which, he said, included commitment to excellence and living a life of integrity and accountability as prospective journalists.
“I entreat you to study diligently, be prepared and motivated to undertake all tasks,and overcome any hurdles that might come your way throughout your stay in this university,” he urged the students.
He told the students that the school, for its part, was committed to equipping them with the needed skills that would make them “useful” on the job market.
“On our part, we will strive hard to link theory and practice in your training and continue to improve both the teaching and learning environment and the experience of learning and teaching,” Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo stressed.
In an interview, the President of the GIJ Students Representative Council (SRC), Mr Emmanuel Kumah, urged the students to report their challenges to the SRC for them to be forwarded to the management of the school for attention.
“At the moment, we know they will be challenged with issues of accommodation. That has been the challenge over the years. However, management has assured us of ongoing plans to get the issue addressed,” he said.
GIJ
The Ghana Institute of Journalism was officially opened on October 16, 1959, by the then Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Mr Kofi Baako.
The school was established by the Kwame Nkrumah government to provide training in journalism towards the development of a patriotic cadre of journalists to play an active role in the emancipation of the African continent.
In 2006, the institute was elevated to a degree-awarding tertiary institution to award degrees to students who studied Communication Studies at the university.