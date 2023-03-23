GhIS, 3 agencies discuss land administration reforms

Delali Sika Mar - 23 - 2023 , 07:27

Four institutions in the land administration set-up in the country have stated the need to build synergies among them to enhance the country’s land reform agenda.

The new executive of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) at separate meetings in Accra with Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA), the Lands Commission and the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands acknowledged that their separate roles ought to be well knitted to help to reduce the challenges associated with the land sector.

These were said during separate courtesy calls by the new executive of the GhIS on the three state bodies.

The courtesy calls were part of plans by the new executive of the GhIS to reach out to quasi-government agencies in the land administration sector to solicit their support to use their expertise and mandates to sanitise and improve the land administration system.

The GhIS executive first called on the management of the LUSPA, a service delivery agency under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the body responsible for creating an enabling environment for district assemblies to perform the spatial planning and human settlement management functions.

The President of the GhIS, Alhaji Sulemana Daud Mahama, noted that the interaction was a fruitful one which the two institutions would build on to explore viable inputs into land administration.

He noted that the GhIS would this year focus on transformation in land administration, and that the effort required partners such as LUSPA to drive the agenda.

The acting Chief Executive Officer of the LUSPA, Kwadwo Yeboah, said the meeting was an opportunity to kickstart the process to build synergies to safeguard land administration in Ghana.

The two institutions pledged to further collaborate to meet the national aspirations of land administration.

The GhIS executive also called on the management of the Lands Commission in Accra.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, James Ebenezer Dadson, who is a past President of the GhIS, said the commission was the largest contributor of membership to the GhIS, and, therefore, it found it an obligation to support the efforts of the GhIS to build synergies to transform the land administration sub-sector.

Common cause

The GhIS team later visited the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands.

The Administrator, Maame Ama Edumadzie Acquah, also a past President of the GhIS, commended the executive on their election, and said the doors of the office were always open to all partners, especially surveyors, to help to champion a common cause in land administration.

She added that the challenges in the sector were enormous, but with such collaborations, they stood a chance to overcome them.