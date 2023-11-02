Royal Dach, Ernest Chemists support Graphic health screening exercise

Kezia Asantewaa Osei & Agnes Nketia Nov - 02 - 2023 , 06:29

The Royal Dach Pharmaceuticals and Ernest Chemists Limited, have donated drugs worth GH¢7,659 and GH¢6,337 respectively, to support this year’s free health screening exercise for the Adabraka community.

The annual exercise organised by the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) affords patrons the opportunity to know their health condition and receive the appropriate medical attention.

This year’s event comes off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Graphic Clinic in Adabraka.

The screening will see experts offering various medical, dental and optical services for free.

Royal Dach

A Manager of Royal Dach Pharmaceuticals, Collins Opoku, said the donation was part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the community.

He said also operating within the Adabraka community, management found it important to support Graphic to undertake the healthscreening exercise as it fitted into the company’s vision of promoting the wellbeing of its community.

"One of our responsibilities is to make an impact on humanity.

We think you are on the right channel hence the reason for the support"he added.

Some of the drugs

The Business Development Executive at Royal Dach Pharmaceuticals, Richard Love Obeng, said the company was Ghanaian-owned and was mainly into the distribution of medications, cosmetics and other medical accessories across the country.

He stated that the drugs donated for the initiative would boost the immune system of the people and aid in the treatment of some menial diseases due to its quality.

Mr Obeng added that the company would continue to support GCGL in such initiatives in the future.

Ernest Chemists

The Corporate Communications Manager of Ernest Chemists, Clement Atagra, said they were happy to continue working with partners like GCGL to promote the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians across the country.

Mr Atagra stated that as part of Ernest Chemists’ CSR, every year they committed a substantial amount of money to drugs to support a cause like this.

“Ernest Chemists is a household name in Ghana and the West African Sub-Region, serving the society through the production and marketing of quality drugs, and we are happy to team up with Graphic for such a worthy cause for the community," he added.

Appreciation

Receiving the supplies on behalf of GCGL, a Senior Corporate Communications Officer, Mavis Asiama, expressed appreciation for the support to reach out to the community with such a critical intervention.

She said each year members within the community and beyond looked forward to taking part in the health screening exercise, thus Graphic was obliged to organise it.

“However, it is not easy to do it alone, thus Graphic welcomes and appreciates the support and collaboration,” Mrs Asiama said.

She said over the years, the screening exercise had expanded to include eye screening, medical laboratory tests and counselling sessions.