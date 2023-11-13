Presby University begins to award own degrees

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Nov - 13 - 2023 , 06:27

The Presbyterian University, Ghana (PUG) opened a new chapter in its 20-year history when it began awarding its own academic degrees, effectively ending the institution’s mentorship by various universities.

The first batch of 557 undergraduates, made up of 256 males and 301 females, were presented with their degrees at the university's 17th graduation ceremony at the Okwahu Campus of the university at Abetifi in the Eastern Region last Friday.

Among the graduates, 69 had First Class, 261 had Second Class Upper Division, 213 had Second Class Lower Division, 12 had Third Class, while two had Pass.

Fifty-nine students made up of 39 males and 20 females also graduated with different Masters degrees.

Unique distinction

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Ofosu-Anim, said, “this graduating undergraduate class of 2023 holds a unique distinction as they are the first to earn their degrees since PUG transitioned from a university college to a fully-fledged university.

“Your achievements symbolise the pioneering spirit and the beginning of a new chapter in our university’s history,” he added.

The graduates

“You have not only acquired knowledge but also developed the critical thinking skills and the character that will serve you well in the years ahead,” Prof. Ofosu-Anim said.

He also expressed excitement that 12 out of the 16 pioneering law students of PUG gained admission into the Ghana School of Law in 2021, with 11 called to the Bar on October 20, 2023.

Election year

The outgoing chancellor of the university, Rt Rev. Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, said “today marks the true independence of PUG as a fully-fledged university".

He said with 2024 billed as an election year, the graduating students should not yield to the machinations of politicians who would want to take advantage of them.

He urged them to avoid everything that would bring disrepute to their alma mater, community and the nation as a whole.