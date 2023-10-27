Latter-Day Saints presents relief items to dam spillage victims

Diana Mensah Oct - 27 - 2023 , 07:43

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has presented $300,000 worth of essential relief items to victims in five districts in the Volta Region that were affected by the recent water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The beneficiary constituencies include the South Tongu, North Tongu and Central Tongu districts, the Ketu South Municipality and the South Dayi District.

The Items included 300 pieces of leather-covered student mattresses, 300 pieces of small-size blankets, 1,000 bags of 5kg rice, 2,400 pieces of canned mackerel, 1,008 bottles of vegetable oil, 100 pairs of Wellington boots, 300 pieces of mosquito nets and 5,000 bags of sachet water, toiletries and medical supplies.

The same quantity of items was presented to each of the beneficiary districts.

Victims

The spillage of the two dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA), which commenced on September 15, 2023, to prevent the dams from collapsing, has submerged several homes and farmlands, displacing over 35,000 people.

A team from the church, led by the General Authority Seventy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for Africa West Area, Elder Jorg Klebingat, made the presentation at the South Tongu district capital, Sogakope.

A team of about five Members of Parliament (MP) from the areas received the items.

They are the MP for South Tongu, Kobla Mensah Woyome; MP for Central Tongu, Hottordze Alexander Roosevelt; MP for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie; MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor.

Support

Speaking during the presentation of the relief items, Mr Klebingat said the urgency of the situation required the church to come together to support the flood victims irrespective of whether they were members of the church or not.

He said the church was committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the affected communities.

He extended his sympathies to the families and communities that have been impacted by the floods.

“Our thoughts and prayers reach out to those who have suffered because of these devastating situations.

We are deeply saddened by the plight of our fellow Ghanaians who have been affected by this unfortunate incident.

As a church, we felt obliged to support our brothers and sisters who have been affected in the various communities in this difficult time,” he said.

Mr Klebingat expressed the hope that the donation would help support, as well as bring comfort and relief to the affected families.

The Director for Temporal Affairs of the church for Africa West Area, Flint Ekyem Mensah, said the gesture was a cardinal principle of the church, adding that it would motivate and give the victims some hope.

Timely support

The MP for South Tongu, Mr Woyome, thanked the church for its generous and timely support and stated that the relief items were the biggest the region had received so far.

He also commended the church for the intervention and urged other faith-based organisations to emulate this kind gesture.

“You have truly demonstrated the love of Jesus Christ by caring for our physical and spiritual needs.

More than delivering these relief materials, I thank you for taking the risks to come here to support us," he added.