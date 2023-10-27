Genser Energy supports flood victims

Justice Agbenorsi Oct - 27 - 2023 , 06:42

An independent power producing company, Genser Energy Ghana Limited, has donated relief items worth GH¢250,000 for onward distribution to displaced victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage.

The items, which include bags of rice, mattresses, boxes of soap, assorted medical items, mosquito coils Wellington boots, among others, will be distributed to affected communities in the areas.

A team from the company led by the Vice-President of Operations, Genser Energy Ghana Ltd, Daniel Ayi, made the presentation to three chiefs and Members of Parliament of the affected areas at Sogakofe last Wednesday.

Victims

The spillage of the two dams, which commenced on September 15, 2023, by the Volta River Authority (VRA) as a way of protecting the integrity of the dams from collapsing, has submerged several homes and farmlands, displacing over 35,000 people.

Mr Ayi stressed the company’s commitment to provide support in times of need.

He said upon hearing of the sad situation, the board of directors and management urgently decided to come to the aid of ten victims.

“We hope the little we give will go a long way to alleviate your plight,” he said.’

He said the urgency of the situation required everyone to come together to support those who were suffering the most.

He further called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, roll out livelihood programmes to help alleviate the plight of the affected families.

Gratitude

The Member of Parliament for South Tongu Constituency, Kobena Mensa Woyome; the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, and Togbe Agorvie Gli II, the Chief of Gbenuakofe, a town in the South Tongu District, commended Genser for coming to their aid.

Mr Woyome said he would ensure that the items donated would get to every victim.

Mr Dafeamekpor said the items would go a long way to help the victims in their recovery.

“We are hoping that the water will recede in the coming days for us to go back to our normal lives”, he said.