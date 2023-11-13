Asantehene launches $10 million fund for KATH facelift

Emmanuel Baah, KUMASI Nov - 13 - 2023 , 05:00

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has launched an initiative to raise $10million for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for a facelift project at the facility.

This forms part of the legacy projects the Asantehene will be executing as part of the silver jubilee anniversary of his enstoolment.

The Asantehene will mark his 25th anniversary on the Golden Stool in 2024.

During the launch of the fund-raising campaign at the KATH in Kumasi last Friday, the Asantehene said in spite of the numerous interventions by successive governments to maintain the nearly seven-decade-old facility, the time had come for individuals and corporate bodies to come on board since no single government could shoulder it alone

KATH blocks

“I entreat everyone to contribute his or her widow’s mite towards this comprehensive renovation of KATH’s old blocks”, he pleaded, and that the earlier the tertiary hospital was ‘saved’ the better for all.

According to the Asantehene, he recently took a private visit to the hospital, and was taken aback by the rate at which the hospital, established in 1955, was fast deteriorating.

He said regrettably, the persistent over utilisation and consequent wear and tear over the years, had left the hitherto impressive structures in a state that was simply unfit for the provision of contemporary specialist inpatient care services.

Otumfuo, who spoke briefly in Twi, said this was not the time for long speeches, but rather the time to act was now to salvage the referral hospital which served the northern part of the country.

HealKATH

Present at the colourful event included some politicians, traditional leaders, the clergy, business men and women, health practitioners and some movie actors who pledged their support towards the realisation of the project.

They included the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi,Sam Pyne, and the Board Chairman of KATH, Nana Effah Apenteng, .

Address

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, also re-echoed that the sad state of affairs was getting worse by the day.

“We are reaching a point where if nothing is done immediately, the old ‘Gee’ blocks could suffer a catastrophic structural failure with dire consequences for healthcare services in this region and beyond”, he said.

OPD

“We should not forget that on a daily basis, our specialist OPD services alone are accessed by about 1,000 patients”, he bemoaned, and that no wonder, upon the completion of a technical and financial proposal on the renovation, Asantehene declared his readiness to front the campaign.

One can make contributions to the fund by dialing *776*1955# on all networks. This is being partnered by the Fidelity Bank.