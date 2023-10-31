2000 Benefit from GFZA free breast cancer screening

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Oct - 31 - 2023 , 07:13

About 2000 traders in La, Abokobi and Taifa-Burkina markets in the Greater Accra Region have benefitted from a free breast screening exercise organised by the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA).

The five-day exercise which formed part activities by the company to mark the 2023 Breast Cancer Awareness Month recorded 325 breast cancer cases.

Under the theme: “Get Your Pink On,” the beneficiaries were educated on the symptoms of breast cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment.

The Chief Executive Officer of the GFZA, Michael Oquaye Jnr, stressed the authority’s commitment to support efforts aimed at curtailing the breast cancer menace among Ghanaians, especially women in the country.

He said the exercise was to sensitise the general public on breast cancer and promote early detection and prevention of the disease.

He encouraged women to regularly visit the hospital for breast cancer check-ups, urging men also to do the same since they were equally at risk too.

Beneficiary women at the breast screening exercise

“It is very important because we know that a healthy work force will create a healthy nation Ghana and we will be able to prosper as a nation,” Mr Oquaye Jnr said.

Advise

The Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Selorm Kutsoati, explained that October had been dedicated as the Breast Cancer Month to bring awareness of the existence, dangers and prevention methods for breast cancer.

The aim of the exercise, she said, was to promote early detection and prevention of the disease that affects one in eight million people worldwide.

She appealed to women to make it a lifestyle to regularly check their breast for symptoms of breast cancer to enable them detect it early and get the needed treatment to be able to live long.

Addressing the myth around breast cancer, she said the use of deodorant, hair dye or relaxer, eating microwaved foods and the use of mobile phones do not cause breast cancer, adding that “men sucking breast does not prevent breast cancer and one cannot treat breast cancer with all the alternative therapies such as nutrition and herbal medicines.”

She said preventing breast cancer involves a combination of lifestyle choices and proactive healthcare measures such as maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding smoking.

