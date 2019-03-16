VRA constructs 30 bio-digester lavatories at Dzebetato

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has handed over 30 stand-alone bio-digester lavatories to residents of Dzebetato, a farming community in the South Tongu District in the Volta Region.
Valued at GH¢150,000, the household toilet facilities consist of a super-structure, a small seat with a flush, a hand-washing basin and a digester that coverts the human excreta into manure for agriculture purposes.
The facilities were constructed as part of VRA's corporate social responsibility to its host communities whose livelihoods have been affected following the construction of the Akosombo Dam.
The lavatories are meant to tackle open defecation and improve on the sanitation situation in the Agave community.
Durbar
The facilities were handed over to the chiefs and people in the area during a mini-durbar last Thursday.
The team from the VRA was led by its Director for General Services, Mrs Sheila Seidu.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for South Tongu, Mr Emmanuel Louis Agamah; the Chief of Dzebetato, Togbe Kofi Akpli IV, and other residents of the area joined the officials of VRA to open the facilities.
Rationale
Mrs Seidu explained that the VRA's decision to support its host communities, especially in the area of sanitation, was to improve on the health of the people.
She urged them to put in place proper maintenance mechanisms to ensure its sustainability.
For his part, Mr Agamah described the handover of the facilities as timely, especially so when the assembly was taking steps to deal with open defecation in the area.
He entreated the VRA to support the district assembly to provide more household toilets for residents.
Appeal
Togbe Akpli IV appealed to the government to roll out livelihood support programmes in the community to restore lost economic opportunities after the construction of the Akosombo Dam.
“Since the construction of the dam, life has been unbearable in this community because the Dzebeta Lagoon that our people relied on for fishing and other activities has dried up. This has brought poverty to the community, resulting in teenage pregnancies and movement of the youth to the cities,” he said.
The chief further appealed to the South Tongu District Assembly to make funds available for the completion of some self-initiated projects such as the Dzebetato D/A Basic School.