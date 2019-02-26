Structures of squatters near TOR demolished

Several illegal structures and shacks that have sprung up around vital oil installations near the Tema Oil Refinery enclave have been demolished.
The pulling down of the illegal structures was to safeguard vital installations and infrastructure in the vicinity, including haulage trucks that transport wet and dry cargo to other parts of the country.
Aside from the danger posed to the installations through the setting of fire for cooking purposes, the shacks also served as hot spots for anti-social activities by the illegal occupants.
The Managing Director of Trust Logistics Ltd, Mr Henry Van-Hein Sackey, one of the businesses whose activities have come under threat by occupants of these illegal structures told the Daily Graphic that the eviction of the squatters was to safeguard the installation and infrastructure built with taxpayers’ money.
He said the 19-acre land would be fenced to secure the company’s right-of-way.
Mr Sackey said the demolition was carried out after owners had ignored notices served them to remove the structures since November 2013.
Eviction notices
He said having secured all the necessary documentation of ownership of the land, management had initiated steps to fence the entire land in order to protect the property.
The company, Mr Sackey said, had awarded a contract to the 48 engineers regiment to construct a fence around the 19-acre land.
Some of the affected persons, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, acknowledged that some of their activity posed a threat to the installations in the area and appealed to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to find a temporary place for them to conduct their businesses.
