Seek medical treatment after protracted labour, women advised

A consultant Obstetrician Urogynaecologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Gabriel Ganyaglo, has advised women to seek prompt medical treatment when they experience prolonged labour.
According to him, prolonged obstructed labour caused fistula—a hole between the vagina and rectum or bladder — which could only be cured with the help of a specialist.
Delivering a lecture on fistula on behalf of the National Obstetric Fistula Task Team, after a health walk organised by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), he advised the young ladies present at the event to desist from acts that could result in teenage pregnancy.
The health walk formed part of activities lined up to celebrate this year's International Women's Day (IWD).
The two-hour walk, which covered a distance of more than two kilometers, started from the Ayi Mensah tollbooth, off the Accra-Aburi road, at 7:30 a.m. through to the Peduase Lodge and then to the Hephzibah Christian Centre.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Participants were screened for some health conditions and ailments such as blood pressure, blood sugar, malaria, breast related health issues and HIV.
Dr Ganyaglo said pregnant teenagers were the ones who were at a greater risk of contracting the ailment due to the fact that their wombs had not fully developed during those teenage years.
Participants
The event attracted a myriad of participants including Ms Eunice Ogbugo Manful, the President of the Women in Business and Tourism; Ms Pamella Matondo, Golf Tourism Ambassador for Southern African Development, and Mrs Ekua Annan, Board Member of the Cancer Board.
Others included Ms Joyce Mahama, President of the Women Sports Association of Ghana; students from the Islamic University College, lead by Abdul Aziz Sharif, local NUGs President, and Basira Alhassan, students from the University of Ghana, Methodist University College, and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
Some of the participants who distinguished themselves during the walk were rewarded with a trophies.
The National Women's Organiser of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Hajia Aisha Sulley Futa, who also participated in the walk, was rewarded as the first finisher among the 35 to 45 age brackets, while Nana Otua Owusuaa I, the Akwaboahene of Akropong, took home the trophy for being the first finisher among the over-50 age category.
Aim
Addressing the participants at the Hephzibah Christian Centre after the walk, the Director of the Department of Gender at the MoGCSP, Ms Comfort Asare, said the event, which was aimed at promoting health and fitness, was also being used to create awareness of the upcoming IWD celebration on March 8, 2019.
"We are also doing this to remind people about the contributions of women to the development of the country", she added.
Appeal
While educating the participants, majority of whom were women, on the need to seek regular screening of their breast for early detection of the breast cancer disease, the Founder and President of the Breast Care International, Dr (Mrs) Beatrice Wiafe Addai, also called on the government to consider making breast cancer screening free in the country.
"We don't want any Ghanaian woman to die prematurely from a disease that is curable, survivable and highly treatable.
In Europe, if a woman reaches the age of 40, she is called or sent a message to come get her breast screened, but over here we don't have something like that", she added.
IWD
The International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 every year.
The day is set aside by the United Nations to celebrate the economic, political and social achievements of women, past, present, future and most significantly to draw the world’s attention to areas requiring further action and the need to accelerate gender parity.