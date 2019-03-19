Rev Owusu Bempah fail to report himself to Police

The Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, yesterday failed to honour two invitations by the police to assist them with investigations over some comments he was purported to have made.
The first invitation was made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), headquarters, in relation to comments Rev. Bempah allegedly made to the effect that some persons had planned to kill some government officials.
The second invitation was by the East Legon Police over a case in which Rev. Bempah was reported to have stormed the premises of Radio XYZ in Accra to threaten one of the station’s presenters, Mr Salifu Maase, popularly known as Mugabe, for allegedly making unpleasant remarks about him on his radio programme.
No show
At the East Legon District Police Command, Rev. Bempah was expected at 9 a.m. yesterday, while he was also expected to report at the CID Headquarters at 1 p.m,
At the time of filing this report at 5 p.m, however, Rev. Bempah had not honoured the two invitations.
When the Daily Graphic contacted a junior pastor and right-hand man of the embattled preacher, Pastor Nana Kwesi, he said the Rev. had not received the invitation from the police.”
According to him, Rev. Bempah was in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and would honour the invitation of the police when he returned.
Confirmation
The Public Relations officer (PRO) of the Police CID, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ms Juliana Obeng, told journalists that Rev. Bempah was invited by the police based on a recording that had gone viral over his alleged remarks that some people were planning to kill some top officials of the government.
When the Crime Officer of the East Legon Police Station, DSP Abena Benewaa Kwabena, was contacted at about 2 p.m,. she also confirmed that her outfit had also invited Rev. Bempah but he was yet to show up.
She said the police would wait until 5:30 p.m. after which a decision would be taken.
Mugabe report to police
Meanwhile, at about 12 p.m., the producer and the host of the Radio XYZ show, Harryson Okrah and Mugabe Maase, were seen at the CID Headquarters in the company of their lawyer, Mr George Loh. They were there at the invitation of the police.
After meeting top police officers in a closed door meeting, the radio show producer, Harryson Okrah, told the Daily Graphic that he was asked to write his statement on the incident as a producer of the show.
"We are ready. Anytime they call on us, we will make ourselves available," he said.
Background
Reverend Owusu Bempah allegedly went to the premises of XYZ Radio Station at East Legon in the company of four well-built young men, claiming Mugabe had criticised him over his alleged claims that former President John Mahama was planning to kill some top officials of the government, including Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia.
Reports by some eye witnesses indicate that on reaching the premises, Rev. Bempah demanded to see Mugabe.
He is said to have rained insults and issued threats on the staff.
One of his alleged armed men reportedly seized the mobile phone of a cleaner at the station who attempted to film the incident.
Later, the management of the radio station lodged a complaint at the East Legon Police Station.
While police investigation was underway, Rev. Bempah also went to the East Legon Police Command to make a counter complaint that there was a purported video in which Mugabe had been captured insulting him.