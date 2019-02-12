Officials of Ga Central Municipal Assembly inspect project works

Officials of the Ga Central Municipal Assembly have inspected ongoing construction works on some roads and drains in the municipality.
The works form part of a World Bank-funded project known as the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Sanitation and Water Project.
It is aimed at addressing flooding and improving the bad road network in the municipality.
Works on the drains and roads are expected to be completed in October this year.
Inspection
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The inspection was conducted to enable the officials to assess the progress of work on the project which started in October last year.
They also used the opportunity to warn encroachers whose activities were hindering construction works to relocate from demarcated areas.
Led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dr Emmanuel Lamptey, the team inspected construction works at the Kwashie-bu Electoral (Racecourse, Rasta Junction) and the Tabora-Chantan roads (Chantan six to six and Chantan Market roads).
Cost
The project, which is 40 per cent complete, covers a road distance of 13.3km estimated at GH¢39 million and a 2.5km drain stretch at a cost of GH¢1.8 million.
According to Dr Lamptey, the 13.3km road is divided into four units which included a 3.1km stretch from the Chantan electoral area; 4.1km within the Kwashie-bu electoral area while the remaining 6.1 was within the NIC electoral area and Nii Okaiman West.
He commended the contractors for the quality of work done so far.
The chief executive observed that even though the municipality boasts a 405km road network, only 23 km was tarred as at the time he assumed office with the exception of the Awoshie-Pokuase main road.
Dr Lamptey, therefore, expressed his commitment to ensure massive infrastructural development in his municipality.
He, therefore, entreated his constituents, including businesses to endeavour to pay their property rates and taxes regularly.
Assurances
The acting Head of Department, Ga Central Urban Roads, Mr John Armah, and the Resident Engineer in charge of the Chantan roads, Mr Carlos Mensah, were both optimistic that the project would be completed on time.
Some residents, particularly commercial drivers, also expressed their appreciation to the assembly for the construction works, adding that the poor quality of roads had over the years affected their businesses.