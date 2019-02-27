MLGRD automates issuance of construction, building permits

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has automated the processing and issuance of construction and building permits.
The software, known as Permit Processing System (PPS), will be rolled out in March this year after a public sensitisation campaign by the ministry.
The electronic web-based system will allow developers to submit their documents, book appointments for site inspection, enable scheduled officials at district assemblies to supervise and control the construction of buildings and the issuance of permits.
Briefing the media about the software, the Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on the PPS, Mr Samuel Duodo, said most countries had now digitised their building procedures, therefore, the need for Ghana to also follow best practices.
He added that the automated system would also reduce the time spent in acquiring building permits.
How it works
Explaining how the system works, Mr Duodo said a developer, after completing the needed documentation from various state agencies, including the Lands Commission, would log onto the system to submit those documents after which payment would be done online.
After the application, the system would generate a unique reference number for the applicant which could be used to track the status of the application.
When it is time for the inspection of the building, Mr Duodo said the developer would then schedule an appointment using the platform.
And if the documents were submitted through the system, it would be subjected to scrutiny and consideration by a committee before the permit would be issued within a period of 30 days.
To ensure that developers dealt with qualified building and construction agents, Mr Duodo pointed out that, the system had a list of qualified agents such as engineers, architects and surveyors.
Advantages
According to Mr Duodo, the new system would ensure transparency in building documentations.
It would also help to reduce cost to both the developer and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the country.
“It can take as long as 90 days or even years for one permit to be granted but with the electronic system, we expect that within 30 days, the assemblies should be able to issue a building permit,” he stated.
An electronic database on all building and construction permits, he added, would also be generated since there was an in-built document management system to store those information.
According to Mr Duodo, the system would be piloted within the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and its environs.