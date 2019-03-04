Man killed over silver chain

Alabar, one of the settler communities in Kumasi, was thrown into a state of shock and mourning when a 20-year-old unemployed, Suraj Fawzan (Itali), clubbed a neighbour, Haruna Mumuni, to death over a silver chain.
An earlier scuffle developed into a full-blown confrontation after Suraj pursued the deceased for his stolen silver chain and hit his forehead several times with a stick until he became unconscious.
Haruna was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital but was pronounced dead minutes later.
Facts
State Attorney Ms Gyamfua Sarpong told the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi, presided over by Mr Abass Abubakari Adams, where the case was initially sent to that on December 15, 2017, Suraj accused Haruna of stealing his silver chain.
He subsequently reported the matter to the Zongo Police Station in Kumasi following which Haruna was arrested and granted police enquiry bail.
Ms Sarpong said unsatisfied with the decision to grant the then suspect bail, Suraj took the law into his hands and accosted the deceased.
The state attorney said after an initial fight which was separated by onlookers in the predominantly Muslim community, Suraj pursued Haruna close to an area called Dr Mensah where he clubbed Haruna.
Arrest
Suraj was, therefore, arrested and handed over to the Manhyia Police Station, but was later granted police enquiry bail.
The magistrate referred the case to the Attorney General's Office for advice since the District Magistrate Court did not have the powers to sit on a murder case.
The case has been sent to the Kumasi High Court for the trial to begin.