ISSER donates books to Takoradi Technical University

The Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana has donated books on various sectors of the economy to the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).
The books, according to the ISSER, were authored by the research fellows of the institute and would assist lecturers and students to make contributions to policy decisions on matters of varied context.
Social impact
For his part, the Director of ISSER, Prof. Felix Asante, said the books were a product of thorough studies of the country’s economy to educate students on the trends and the performance of the economy under the various governments in the Fourth Republic.
“Supporting the stock of the Takoradi Technical University library with locally developed evidence-based knowledge will go a long way to align the university’s core mandate in equipping learners with practical skills and knowledge on the Ghanaian economy for national development.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
“It is anticipated that this cutting-edge Ghanaian-based research will also help provide the university with the basic and practical knowledge about the development trajectory of the various sectors of the Ghanaian economy” he added.
Prof. Asante further stated that the books would help the university gauge the contributions of their products to the socio-economic development of the nation as a whole.
Appreciation
The Pro-Vice Chancellor of the TTU, Prof. Victor K. B. Micah, who received the books, expressed appreciation to their benefactors and said the donation had come at an opportune time to help guide lecturers and students to understand the dynamics in different sectors of the economy.
He said the recent happenings in the local economy, particularly in the banking and financial services sector, required an in-depth study to cut through historical perspectives.
“We need to build knowledge on the Ghanaian economy from local perspectives in order to profess relevant solutions to challenges of our economy with practically developed principles” Prof. Micah added.