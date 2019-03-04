Gamey & Gamey ADR Institute holds 20th graduation

The Gamey and Gamey ADR Institute has held its 20th graduation with 28 students who pursued its Professional Executive Master of Appropriate Dispute Resolution (PEM ADR) course graduating.
The PEM ADR is the longest running ADR masters training programme in Africa currently organised in collaboration with the Pulse Institute and the University of Virgin Islands (UVI-PULSE), USA.
The ADR has become a major tool for ensuring peaceful resolution of disputes without the adversarial court litigation.
With the graduation, the 2018 course participants are now certified to practice as professional ADR practitioners, and mainly as arbitrators and mediators.
The graduates are made up of lawyers, human resource managers, bankers, media practitioners, traditional leaders, religious leaders, union leaders, business executives, court registrars and governance experts.
The ceremony was also used to induct new students for the 21st Cohort of the PEM ADR 2019 programme.
In his address, the Chief Executive Officer of the Gamey and Gamey Group, Mr Austin Gamey, noted that the programme had expanded since 2017 following the inclusion of courses such as land, banking and finance, contracts design, procurement and corporate governance dispute resolution.
In order to ensure that the ADR programme kept up with the advancement in the field, he said the institute had entered into professional relationship with the Pulse Institute of Calgary, Canada and more recently with the UVI, USA.
“The Gamey and Gamey Group and the UVI have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which has established the UVI – Pulse Africa.
UVI – Pulse Africa will be guided to strengthen the practice of ADR globally and assist regional organisations and ADR practitioners of Gamey and Gamey Group in strengthening their capacity by developing practical tools, training and other materials,” he said.
Since its inception 16 years ago, Mr Gamey noted that the Institute had trained about 400 persons with varied professional backgrounds in engineering, health, law, banking and finance, education, agriculture, journalism, security, religion, tradition, accounting, unionism, human resource management among others.
He urged the new practitioners to uphold the ethics and protect the integrity of the ADR profession by living above reproach.
A Member of the National Labour Commission, Mr Patrice Fidelis Seddoh, who chaired the event, implored the graduates to add value to their skills and put into good use the practical knowledge they acquired during their one year course in their professional endeavours.
“Never stop learning and as you go out there, every event that comes to you every day is a learning curve,” he advised.
Mr Prosper Danneson Dadugah, the President of cohort, recounted some of the experiences they had as a group during their learning process and expressed the group’s appreciation to all facilitators.
“It has been a successful journey but not without the support and commitment of our facilitators led by Mr Austin Gamey,” he emphasised.