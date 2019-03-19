Foreign Minister commends Saudi govt for scholarships

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has commended the government of Saudi Arabia for the assistance it has extended to Ghana in awarding scholarships to students to pursue studies in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medicine and Veterinary Science.
She also expressed appreciation to the Saudi government for granting technical and financial support for various projects which had contributed positively to the socio-economic development of our country.
Ms Botchwey said this when the Ambassador designate of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Ghana, Mr Mishaal Hamdan Al-Ruqi, presented his Open Letters to her at the ministry in Accra last Friday.
The Foreign Minister noted that the bond of friendship between Ghana and Saudi Arabia had grown steadily over the years.
She said, “Ghana and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed warm bilateral relations which date back to the 1960s when the two countries established diplomatic relations.”
Ms Botchwey assured the ambassador designate that Ghana would continue to work closely with Saudi Arabia to elevate the pedestal of our relations.
“It is in the context of this broader framework of solidifying the relations between the two countries that the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, was scheduled to embark on a state visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this month, but was postponed due to urgent matters of State which required his presence in Ghana,” she noted.
She said new dates would, however, be confirmed through diplomatic channels at the appropriate time for the high-level visit as soon as possible to increase the level of engagement.
Ms Botchwey encouraged the embassy to work in concert with the ministry to facilitate all necessary arrangements in preparation for the visit.
She lauded Saudi Arabia for the role it had been playing in the Middle East and expressed optimism that there would be peaceful resolution of conflicts in the region.
The Foreign Minister wished the ambassador-designate the very best in the discharge of his duties.
In his response, the ambassador-designate thanked the Foreign Minister for the warm reception and expressed the hope that the already cordial relationship between the two countries would be further strengthened.