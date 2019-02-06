ECG will continue to deliver reliable power supply — Boakye-Appiah

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr Samuel Boakye-Appiah, has assured customers of the company’s resolve to deliver reliable power supply to boost economic growth and development.
He said measures had been put in place to ensure efficient power distribution to customers.
Mr Boakye-Appiah gave an assurance after he was honoured for his efforts at ensuring stability in the power sector following years of energy crisis and erratic power supply in the country.
According to him, “These days the turnaround time to customer complaints has been improved. We have put in place measures to maintain the networks and also put the network in conditions which deliver power efficiently.
“The company, in a bid to bring its services closer to its customers, has also set up enclaves at designated points. We have established customer service centres to be able to respond to their needs.”
He attributed the improvement in power supply to the efforts of all players in the sector chain, including the producers, transmitters and distributors.
Mr Boakye-Appiah also commended consumers for their understanding and cooperation during the trying times.
The honour was conferred on Mr Boakye–Appiah by the Association of Aides to Regional Chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who work as researchers and link between the grass roots and the government.
After rating ministers, deputy ministers and managing directors/CEOs of the Akufo-Addo-led government, Mr Boakye-Appiah emerged as the Most Outstanding Performer in the 2018 Managing Directors/CEOs category.
The Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr Elikem Sewordor, said the rating was based on the performance of the government appointees, taking into consideration their leadership style, accessibility and support to the grass roots.
“We are always in touch with the grass roots and the feedback we are picking is that they are happy the ‘dumsor’ period is now a thing of the past. Dumsor was one of the main campaign messages we used and we are happy it has been resolved through the leadership of Mr Boakye–Appiah.”