Archbishop Asafo-Agyei donates to orphanages

The Chief Executive Officer of the Asafo-Agyei hospital in Daaban-Kumasi Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong, has donated a number of items to two orphanages in Kumasi to mark his 75th birthday.
The Kumasi Children’s Home and the Cherubs Children’s Home received items which included flat screen television sets, water heaters, gas cookers, disinfectants, first aid medication, toiletries, rice, cooking oil, provisions and clothes.
At the Cherubs Children’s Home, Archbishop Asafo-Agyei, accompanied by his wife, Bishop Mrs Diana Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong, and his team of pastors was met by Mr Bernard Osei Bonsu who paid tribute to the Archbishop for having paid his dues on earth as a true philanthropist and thanked him for his generosity.
At the Kumasi Children’s Home, the team was met on arrival by Mrs Mabel Boamah, a Supervisor at the home who recalled the numerous donations received from the Archbishop over the years and urged individuals and organisations to emulate the Archbishop’s example.
She said the orphans, just like other children, were vulnerable and needed such assistance to make lifer more comfortable for them.
Rev Asafo-Agyei later told journalists that he entered the medical field with a motivation to be of help to the vulnerable. “This even informed my decision to go further to research in the treatment of Haemorrhoids (Piles/Kooko) which is a common health condition in our society.
He further revealed road to his success as a commitment to invest in education and God’s work, underscoring that without Christ nothing is possible in this world. “All these activities informed my decision to set up the ‘Archbishop Asafo-Agyei foundation’ to assist in providing quality health care, education and missionary activities for Ghana and the international community”.
“Under the foundation, every year we do free health screening for people and we hope to do more with collaborations and partnerships from individuals and corporate bodies.
A thanksgiving service was held on Sunday at the Great Eternal Harvest International Ministry (GETHIM) church auditorium to climax the anniversary.