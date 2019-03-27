2,200 Workers to be posted to new regions

The Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Mr Dan Botwe, has announced that the government will be posting at least 100 experienced workers of the Local Government Service to each of the newly created regions to cater for the human resource at the various regional co-ordinating councils to be established.
The Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC), he said, would soon be inaugurated to bring accelerated and faster development to the region.
Government team
The minister made this known when he led a team of government officials, including the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa and Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, to inspect infrastructure earmarked for offices and bungalows for the Oti Regional Coordinating Council and residency for the minister.
He said Gh¢20 million had been allocated to each of the six new regions to help extend development to the areas.
Accelerated development
Two important things that led to the drive for the creation of the regions, according to the minister, were to draw government closer to the people and accelerated development.
As a result of that, he said, the government was preparing an action plan for the smooth running of the councils to achieve government development agenda for the areas.
Mr Botwe called on the chiefs and the people to continue to support the government to achieve its development agenda.
Malfeasance
The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Letsa, who is also acting as the caretaker minister for Oti, disclosed that there had been records of malfeasance in some district assemblies and cautioned the workers of the various assemblies to desist from stealing state money indicating that if anyone was found culpable, they would be prosecuted.
Dr Letsa said the Volta Region was ready to support the new ORCC to progress.
Local service
For his part, the Head of Local Government Service, Dr Ato Arthur, said the service would build the capacity of staff members to ensure that the delivery of public service was enhanced.
The Krachiwura, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, for his part, said the entire chieftaincy was ready to throw its weight behind the new administration for swift accelerated development in Oti.