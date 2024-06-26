Featured

Ghanaian pilot Captain Solomon Quainoo on why he cried the first time he manned a plane

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jun - 26 - 2024 , 19:25

Celebrated Ghanaian pilot, Solomon Quainoo says he had been nursing a childhood dream of manning an aircraft and so he could not control himself but shed tears the very first time he flew an aircraft.

In a television interview with TV3, Quainoo said he could not control his emotions in 2001, when his dream of manning an aircraft became a reality.

That first experience was from East Midlands in the UK to Brussels, he said.

He said he had to hide somewhere in the plane to shed tears, describing it as a great experience.

He also used the platform to educate people on the work of a captain and a co-pilot, explaining that both the captain and the co-pilot do the same job except that the captain is more experienced.

He described aviation as the safest form of transport, saying "I would rather be in the air than on the ground."

Captain Quainoo on October 2, 2018, was the first Ghanaian to fly the world's biggest passenger aircraft ,Airbus A380 from Dubai to Accra.