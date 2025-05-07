Ghana preparing to transition out of GAVI support and reduce vaccine imports by 2030

Mohammed Ali May - 07 - 2025 , 10:21 2 minutes read

Ghana is on course to achieving vaccine self-sufficiency by 2030 through the establishment of a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in Accra.

The project, aimed at reducing dependence on imported vaccines, is also expected to generate thousands of jobs across the country.

A Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem said this during a meeting with Dr Sania Nishtar, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Finance.

Mr Ampem said the government had taken bold steps to improve the healthcare system, including the removal of the spending cap on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). This, he noted, has released GH¢30 billion to support healthcare services nationwide.

“The government’s focus on the health of Ghanaians is firm. This funding will allow for timely access to services and help us move away from GAVI support by 2030,” Mr Ampem stated.

He said the planned pharmaceutical hub, with support from GAVI, would place Ghana at the forefront of vaccine manufacturing in West Africa.

“This hub will not only offer jobs to Ghanaians but also increase the value of our local resources and support broader economic activity,” he added.

The Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who was present at the meeting, said Ghana currently leads the sub-region in immunisation coverage. He credited the country’s progress to its longstanding partnership with GAVI.

“Our vaccination programme continues to be a lifeline for children in Ghana, and we intend to build on these achievements,” Mr Akandoh said.

Dr Nishtar commended Ghana’s immunisation system, describing it as one based on trust. She said this had contributed to a rise in women’s access to vaccines across the country.

“Ghana’s health achievements in vaccine coverage are worth noting. We are ready to support the country as it works towards vaccine independence by 2030,” Dr Nishtar stated, according to the Ministry’s post.

She also cautioned that steady funding is needed to prevent a reversal of the gains made in the health sector.

Ghana is currently preparing to transition out of GAVI support.

The pharmaceutical hub is expected to boost the country’s vaccine production capacity and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.