Ghana to re-introduce visa-on-arrival from December 1 to January 14

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 24 - 2023 , 14:35

The Government of Ghana through the Transport Ministry has declared the reinstatement of the visa-on-arrival policy for passengers traveling to Ghana during the coming festive season.

The decision which was communicated through a press statement from the Transport Minister to all airlines agencies is set to take effect from Friday, December 1, 2023, to Sunday, January 14, 2024.

In the statement, the Trade Minister, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah explained that the initiative was set to support the government’s 10-year touristic project dubbed ‘Beyond The Return’, which gives Africans in the diaspora the opportunity to “connect with their roots” in Ghana.

“Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval. This arrangement is effective from 1st December, 2023 to 14th January, 2024," the statement read.

The airline agencies were then tasked to ensure that the step was to be taken into consideration.

“Consequently, it would be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect this new arrangement and those responsible for checking-in passengers travelling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding.”

Below is the full statement.