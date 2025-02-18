Featured

Ghana to host CIR-Lecture Series Career Development and Entrepreneurship Conference

GraphicOnline Feb - 18 - 2025 , 05:47 2 minutes read

Ghana is set to host the much-anticipated CIR-Lecture Series Career Development and Entrepreneurship Conference this year at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). The event aims to address the pressing challenges of unemployment and underemployment among the Ghanaian youth by providing practical solutions and career advancement opportunities.

The conference will bring together industry experts, career coaches, educators, and aspiring professionals to explore emerging opportunities in key sectors, including real estate, agri-business, aquaculture, food and beverages, and Information Communication Technology (ICT).

In addition to panel discussions and keynote addresses, the conference will offer interactive workshops and networking sessions designed to enhance participants’ skills. Attendees will have access to sessions on career assessments, individual development plans, job rotations, coaching, internships, entrepreneurship support, and continuous learning opportunities.

“We believe that career development is an ongoing, lifelong process that helps individuals achieve career aspirations, enhance their employability, and develop a sense of purpose and fulfilment in their work,” said a member of the organizing team. He further emphasized, “This conference aims to help individuals take ownership of their careers, make informed decisions, and navigate the ever-changing work environment with confidence and purpose.”

Advertisement

The conference is open to a diverse group, including unemployed individuals, recruitment agencies, non-governmental organizations, government officials and policymakers, business agencies, undergraduate and graduate students, entrepreneurs, small business owners, and agri-business practitioners.

To ensure the conference achieves its objectives, organizers plan to engage major stakeholders and government agencies to support efforts in alleviating employment challenges faced by Ghanaian youth.

Ultimately, the event aims to equip individuals with new skills, knowledge, and competencies to enhance job performance and prepare future leaders for critical roles. Additionally, participants will be encouraged to expand their professional networks, strengthen communication skills, improve time management, and gain insights into career development strategies.

With its focus on fostering economic growth and youth empowerment, the CIR-Lecture Series Career Development and Entrepreneurship Conference is expected to be a significant step toward reducing unemployment and creating sustainable career opportunities in Ghana.