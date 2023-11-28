Ghana to achieve food sufficiency from next year - Finance Minister

GraphicOnline Nov - 28 - 2023 , 18:21

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, has expressed confidence in Ghana's ability to achieve food self-sufficiency by next year, citing strategic measures already implemented by the government.

Following a visit to the Agrifest exhibition, a five-day showcase of agriculture and food innovations, Hon. Ofori Atta commended Ghanaians' commitment to supporting the government's food sufficiency agenda.

Emphasizing the government's focus on the agricultural sector, he stated that the goal is to boost growth from 6.3% last year to eliminate food imports, saving approximately "US$2 billion worth of food in poultry, rice, etc."

In a bold move to bolster the agricultural sector, the Ministry of Finance has allocated GHc1 billion in the 2024 budget, with an additional GHc2 billion expected from the Development Bank of Ghana.

Furthermore, the government has injected GHc10 billion into commercial banks through the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP) to ensure robust financial support for agriculture.

Asian African Consortium revolutionizes Ghana's rice sub-sector

At Agrifest, Mr. Ofori Atta applauded the Asian African Consortium (AAC) for its efforts in transforming Ghana's rice sub-sector. AAC provides crucial technical and machinery support to smallholder farmers, addressing financial constraints.

Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, CEO of AAC, underscored the importance of their machinery in pre-farming activities, highlighting its role in land development, crop enhancement, and irrigation.

The equipment, part of a collaboration with the Yama group of companies, aims to make Ghana's agricultural sector more competitive and sustainable.

National Farmers' Day Celebration unveils Agrifest Ghana 2023

As part of the 39th National Farmers' Day celebration, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture launched Agrifest Ghana 2023, a five-day agricultural fair showcasing diverse food items and crops from different regions.

The event, initiated under the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs program, aims to raise awareness about various food items, their sources, and to appreciate the dedicated farmers contributing to the nation's agricultural success.