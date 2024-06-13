Next article: Ministry of Health to clear $45 Million in health commodities from Tema Port end of June

Ghana Statistical Service reports high rates of child labour

Graphic Online Jun - 13 - 2024 , 17:49

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has released new data on child labour in the country, highlighting a cause for concern on this year's World Day Against Child Labour.

The 2023 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey reveals that over 1.1 million children between the ages of 5 and 17 are engaged in some form of work, representing over 10% of children in this age group. Nearly 900,000 of these children are involved in what the GSS classifies as "employment work," which is typically paid labor.

Rural areas most affected

The report finds a significant disparity between rural and urban areas. While urban areas have over a quarter of a million working children, rural areas have a considerably higher proportion at nearly three-quarters.

Regionally, Ashanti has the highest percentage of working children, followed by Bono East and Northern Regions. Conversely, Ahafo, Greater Accra, and Western North Regions have the lowest percentages.

Education and work collide

The survey also raises concerns about the impact of child labor on education. Nearly half a million working children are not attending school, with almost 70% of these children having never attended or dropped out.

Types of work and industries

The most common type of work for these children is family work, followed by farmwork, unpaid apprenticeships, and work for their own family's use. The vast majority of working children are employed in the services sector, with agriculture and industry employing a much smaller percentage.

Call to action

The release of this data coincides with the World Day Against Child Labour, which calls for global action to eradicate child labor. The theme this year, "Let's Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour," emphasizes the need to fulfill pledges to protect children's rights and eliminate child labor practices.

The World Day Against Child Labour, observed annually on June 12th, aims to raise awareness and prompt action to combat child labour globally.

This year's theme, "Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour," calls for intensified efforts to fulfill pledges to eliminate child labour and protect children’s rights.