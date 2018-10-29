Ghana's leadership role in UN commended

BY: Zadok K. Gyesi
United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Christine Evans-Klock
The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Christine Evans-Klock has commended Ghana for her leadership role at the United Nations (UN).

She said the various roles played by Ghana and its citizens at the UN makes its efforts at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) more visible.

“I am very glad today to thank Ghana for its leadership at the United Nations,” she said, commending Ghana again for her leadership in the region and in the world as a whole.

Christine Evans-Klock was speaking at a media launch of the UN Sustainable Development Partnership (UNSDP) held at the conference hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra Monday, October 29, 2018.

The Government of Ghana and the United Nations jointly signed the UNSDP, a five-year partnership framework which outlines the UN’s support to national development efforts in June this year.


The UNSDP was signed by the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of Planning, Professor George Yaw Gyan-Baffour, on behalf of the government, and by Ms Christine Evans-Klock as well as the heads of all the 24 UN Agencies working in Ghana.

The agreement sets out the collective support of all the 24 UN agencies working in Ghana towards Ghana’s development, particularly in achieving the SDGs.

The purpose of the media launch was to expand public awareness of the partnership agreement between the government of Ghana and the United Nations as part of the Commemoration of the UN Day.

Ms. Evans-Klock said the UNSDP outlines UN’s partnership for achieving the SDGs through four strategic results areas, namely, shared prosperous economy, social investment in people, protected and safe environment, and inclusive and accountable governance.

She said within the four strategic results areas, UN actions will help achieve cross-cutting priorities that reflect UN values on human rights, gender equality and women’s empowerment, and data for development as well as avoiding stigma and promoting prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS.

She explained that the “signatures of the representatives of each of 24 UN agencies signify their commitment to providing coherent, impactful and cost-effective support, drawing from their own mandates and expertise to deliver as one.”

The Minister for Planning, Professor Gyan-Baffour, said UNSDP was designed from the very beginning to align with the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (CPESDP), 2017 to 2024, which was submitted to Parliament by President Akufo-Addo in November 2017.

The CPESDP, he explained, sets out a vision for agricultural modernisation, industrial diversification, and youth employment and articulates a self-reliant pathway to economic transformation and inclusive growth.

Prof. Gyan-Baffour said government has the responsibility for achieving the SDGs through national development strategies, enlisting the support of civil society and the private sector, and development partners.

He has, therefore, called on all citizens to help the government to achieve the SDGs, saying “I urge you all to facilitate the implementation of the national coordinated programme, the SDGs and the UNSDP to ensure that we realise our superordinate goal of not leaving anyone behind.”

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Albert F. Yankey, said the government of President Akufo-Addo “remains committed to the ideals of the UN” and added that the Akufo-Addo-led government will ensure that the benefits of the SDGs, which includes the elimination of poverty at all levels without leaving anyone behind, manifest in the lives of Ghanaians.