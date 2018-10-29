Ghana's leadership role in UN commended

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Christine Evans-Klock has commended Ghana for her leadership role at the United Nations (UN)
“I am very glad today to thank Ghana for its leadership at the United Nations,” she said, commending Ghana again for her leadership in the region and in the world as a whole.
Christine Evans-Klock was speaking at a media launch of the UN Sustainable Development Partnership
The Government of Ghana and the United Nations jointly signed the
The agreement sets out the collective support of all the 24 UN agencies working in Ghana towards Ghana’s development, particularly in achieving the SDGs.
The purpose of the media launch was to expand public awareness of the partnership agreement between the government of Ghana and the United Nations as part of the Commemoration of the UN Day.
She said within the four strategic results areas, UN actions will help achieve cross-cutting priorities that reflect UN values on human rights, gender equality and women’s empowerment, and data for development as well as avoiding stigma and promoting prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS.
She explained that the “signatures of the representatives of each of 24 UN agencies signify their commitment to providing coherent, impactful and cost-effective support, drawing from their own mandates and expertise to deliver as one.”
The Minister for Planning, Professor Gyan-Baffour, said
The CPESDP, he explained, sets out a vision for agricultural modernisation, industrial diversification, and youth employment and articulates a self-reliant pathway to economic transformation and inclusive growth.
Prof. Gyan-Baffour said
He has, therefore, called on all citizens to help the government to achieve the SDGs, saying "I urge you all to facilitate the implementation of the
The Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Albert F. Yankey, said the government of President Akufo-Addo “remains committed to the ideals of the UN” and added that the Akufo-Addo-led government will ensure that the benefits of the SDGs, which includes the elimination of poverty at all levels without leaving anyone behind, manifest in the lives of Ghanaians.