Ghana remembers World War veterans, others

Ghana yesterday joined other Commonwealth countries to celebrate Armistice Day with wreath-laying activities in parts of the country.
That was preceded by parades mounted by personnel of the security services and a detachment of veterans.
Also known as Remembrance Day, Armistice Day is held in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth to commemorate the contribution that was made by British and Commonwealth military and civilian men and women in the two world wars and later conflicts.
The ceremonies in Ghana were also marked with the sounding of the last post, the firing of a 25-pounder and the observance of two-minute silence.
Accra
In Accra, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo joined service commanders, members of the Diplomatic Corps and serving and ex-service men to mark the day at the Christiansborg War Cemetery in Accra, reports Donald Ato Dapatem.
The cemetery contains the remains of 419 fallen soldiers of the Second World War.
President Akufo-Addo, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, laid the first wreath, followed by the British High Commissioner in Accra, Mr Iain Walker, who laid one on behalf of the Commonwealth and allied countries, while the Ivorian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Bernard Ehui Koutoua, laid one on behalf of the Diplomatic Corps.
That was followed by another wreath laid by the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces and the other security agencies, while Major General C. B. Yaache (retd), the Chairman of the Veterans Administration of Ghana, laid the fifth wreath on behalf of the veterans of Ghana.
The Paramount Chief of Osu, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, laid the sixth wreath on behalf of all traditional rulers in the country.
President Akufo-Addo and other invited dignitaries later signed a remembrance book at the memorial park.
Ho
Tim Dzamboe reports that eight officers and 240 men drawn from the 66 Artillery Regiment, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Prisons Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG) marked the event at the Ho Jubilee Park.
Four wreaths were laid: one on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, for the people of Ghana; another on behalf of the security services in the Volta Region by the 2nd in command of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Major Edward Sarpong, while the third wreath was laid on behalf of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs by the Paramount Chief of the Adaklu Traditional Area, Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V.
The last wreath was laid on behalf of VAG by Lieutenant N.K. Gbedawu.
Sunyani
From Sunyani, Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah reports that 250 men and seven officers drawn from the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service, the Immigration Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority took part in the parade to mark Remembrance Day in front of the Veterans Association of Ghana Hall.
A contingent from VAG, in a smart turnout, joined the security agencies that had already moved to the parade grounds with applause from the spectators.
The solemn ceremony was marked with both Christian and Muslim prayers and a call to the remembrance of the fallen heroes before the sounding of the siren by personnel of the GNFS at exactly 11 a.m.
Cape Coast
In Cape Coast, the day was marked with a wreath-laying ceremony at the forecourt of the Cape Coast Castle, reports Deborah Oluwamuyiwa.
The first wreath was laid by the Deputy Central Regional Minister, Mr Thomas Adjei-Baffoe, on behalf of the government and the second by the Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, on behalf of the people of Cape Coast.
The third wreath was laid by the Central Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commander of Police (DCOP) Mr Paul Manly Awini, for the security services, while the Central Regional Chairman of the Veterans Administration of Ghana, Ex WO1 Joseph Evans Omane, laid the last wreath on behalf of ex-servicemen.
That was followed by the blowing of the siren at 11 a.m., the reading of the Binyon, the sounding of the last post and a two-minute silence in honour of the veterans.
Bolgatanga
Alhandu Abdul-Hamid reports that a contingent of 230 personnel, made up of officers and men, from the security agencies and the VAG took part in the remembrance day parade in Bolgatanga.
Also in attendance was 150-year-old World War II veteran, Mr Nafo Talensi from Tongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.
Wreaths were laid on behalf of the nation, the security agencies, the traditional authorities and the war veterans.
The last post was sounded at 11 a.m.
