Ghana records 765 new COVID-19 cases, deaths now 464

Ghana has recorded 765 new cases of the COVID-19 disease across the country.
This brings the cumulative number of cases to 71,533, with active cases standing at 6,411.
According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), as at Thursday, February 4, the total number of deaths had risen to 464.
The number of clinical recoveries/discharges has also increased to 64,658.
According to the GHS, 112 persons who tested positive for the disease were in severe condition, while 32 were in a critical state.
The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases with 3,483 cases, while the Ashanti Region follows with 1,067 active cases.