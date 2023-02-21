Ghana Post honours KNUST Vice-Chancellor

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 21 - 2023 , 07:31

The Ghana Post Company Limited has honoured the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, for her contributions to academia and the company.



The company also praised the university for being one of its topmost clients in the postal services in the country.

At a short ceremony to present a painted portrait of the Vice-Chancellor to her during this year’s Valentine’s Day, the Managing Director of the company, Bice Osei Kuffour, indicated that the university had remained a loyal client of the company over the past 15 years.

He explained that the company had been selling the admission forms, as well as delivering transcripts of the university to its students in the past 15 years, a partnership he sad had been a win-win situation for the two institutions.

He said the university had also remained the top customer of the company in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Kuffour said many students had had a smooth process buying admission forms at Ghana Post, as well as the trusted source to receiving their transcripts.

Appreciation

In response, Prof. Dickson expressed gratitude to the company for the gesture, noting that Ghana Post had been an important ally of the university.

She said the university had not regretted its partnership with the company, stressing that the company had served as a bridge between the university and the public.

She, however, urged the company to continue to innovate in order to attract new businesses and customers.

Vals on Wheels

In a related development, the company also used its “Vals On Wheels” initiative to deliver painted portrait to the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Lady Julia.

The “Vals On Wheels” initiative was first given expression on February 14-15, 2022, as part of innovative measures by the company to woo Ghanaians to do business with the company, particularly in the areas of deliveries.

The initiative used influencers and top-management members of the company to deliver items at the doorsteps of its customers during Valentine’s Day.

In this year’s exercise, the company used Kumawood stars, including Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, aka Dr Likee, and Matilda Asante to deliver the portrait to Lady Julia.

The delivery team also showed love in branded Ghana Post costumes to Ejisuhemaa, Nana Yaa Asantewaa; Asante Mamponghemaa, Nana Agyakomaa Difie; mother of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Nana Akua Amako; Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; businessmen Ibrahim Mahama and Ernest Ofori Sarpong; Paramount Chief of Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede; broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi; staff of the company, as well as other distinguished customers of the company.