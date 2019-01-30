Ghana Post board visits Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Board and some top management members of the Ghana Post Company Limited Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
The purpose of the visit was to formally introduce the board to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The board was inaugurated on June 25, 2018 by the Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful with a task to transform the company into a profitable and self-sustaining company that provides job satisfaction to its employees and customers.
Chaired by Mr George Afedzi Hayford, the board included Mr James Kwofie, Mr Desmond Boateng, Mr Yiadom B. Kessie, Ms Abena Durowaa Mensah, Mr Frederick Akuffo-Gyimah, and Mr Michael Nana Yaw Adu-Darko as members.
In his remarks, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged the board to work to discharge the duties for which it was constituted.
He further urged the board to be united in carrying out its mandate, saying he wanted to see some changes in the fortunes of the company.
The board chairman, Mr George Afedzi Hayford, for his part pledged the readiness of the board to work to transform the company.
He expressed his appreciation to the Asantehene for his advice and said the board was ready to work as a team in order to achieve success for the company.
The Managing Director of the company, Mr James Kwofie said since his assumption, logistics of the company have improved, giving an assurance that he would bring more innovative ways to improve the service delivery of the company.