Protecting intellectual property requires collective efforts — Dr Adusu

Delali Sika Jul - 03 - 2023 , 10:41

The protection of intellectual property does not solely rest on the shoulders of the government, it requires a collective effort involving all stakeholders, the Chief State Attorney, Dr Sylvia Adusu, has said.

However, she explained that the government was ensuring that the copyright laws were aligned with international standards and also to address the unique needs of the creative industry.

“Even though the government is doing its quota by reviewing and strengthening copyright laws in order to achieve the desired results, the onus is also on creators, businesses, civil society organisations among others. “We must all, therefore, foster a culture that respects and values rights of creators," Dr Adusu said.

Workshop

Dr Adusu was speaking at a Workshop on Collective Rights Management for Text and Image-based works in Ghana held in Accra last Thursday.

The purpose of the workshop was to chart a course towards a more inclusive and supportive environment for the creative industry, as well as discuss challenges.

Organised by World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), CopyGhana and International Federation of Reprographic Rights Organisations (IFFRO) (IFRRO), the workshop brought together academics, industry players, intellectual property experts and policymakers.

Economic growth

Dr Adusu further noted that in today's interconnected and rapidly evolving world, the protection of intellectual property rights had become more crucial than ever.

"It doesn't only foster creativity and innovation but it also drives economic growth and social development. By safeguarding the rights of our creators, we send a powerful message to the global community that Ghana is a nation that values and respects the creative endeavours of its people," she said.

Dr Adusu said the country’s rich cultural heritage, diverse traditions and vibrant artistic expressions, had always been a source of inspiration to many people around the world, hence the need to protect such works.

"It is through the protection and promotion of intellectual property that we can continue to empower creators and unleash their full potential," she stated.

She again intimated that the digital age also had challenges that needed to be addressed.

The Internet, she said, had revolutionised as it had presented unprecedented opportunities, at the same time exposing creators to new risks.

Dr Adusu said there was the need for stakeholders to work together to develop strategies to combat online privacy and protect creative works in the digital domain.

Explore

The Chairman of CopyGhana, a reproduction rights organisation, Asare Konadu Yamoah, also added that text and image-based works were the trend in the age of technology.

He, therefore, said it was incumbent to explore how to advance the interest of its rights holders.

Mr Yamoah said while users were desirous to have access to works protected by copyright, authors, artists, producers and publishers, on the other hand, also considered the income derived from their copyrights as motivation to create more works.

In view of that, he said the enforcement of Copyright should not be an impediment.