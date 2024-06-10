Zoomlion plants trees, cleans to mark World Environment Day

Daily Graphic Jun - 10 - 2024 , 09:47

Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, a leading waste management company in Africa and a member of the Jospong Group of Companies, has marked World Environment Day with a tree planting exercise at Tetteh Quashie Roundabout in Accra.

The company also conducted a comprehensive clean-up exercise in areas surrounding Accra Mall, Spintex and Villagio residency, demonstrating its commitment to climate change and environmental sustainability.

The Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana, Gloria Opoku-Anti, emphasised the significance of the theme: "Land restoration desertification and drought resilience" and urged citizens to take responsibility of environmental protection through regular clean-ups and avoiding littering.

She stressed that individual actions could collectively make a significant impact in maintaining a healthy environment. Mrs Opoku-Anti also called for the enforcement of environmental laws and regulations to deter individuals and organisations from engaging in practices harmful to the environment.

She highlighted the importance of tree planting in improving carbon credits, which is crucial in the fight against climate change. The event aligns with World Environment Day's global mission to raise awareness and promote sustainable living practices, with celebrations held in over 100 countries.

Zoomlion's initiative demonstrates its dedication to environmental stewardship and encourages others to join in the effort to protect our planet.