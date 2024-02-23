Zoomlion clears 28 refuse dumps in Northern Region

Twenty-eight refuse dump sites in the Northern Region have been cleared to help improve the sanitation and hygiene situation in the area.

Some of the dump sites had never been evacuated for over 20 years and posed a danger to the residents.

The beneficiary districts are Savelugu, Tolon, Kpandai, Mion, Tatale-Sangule and Saboba.

The rest are Nanton, Gushegu, Yendi and Zabzugu.

The exercise formed part of the second phase of the ongoing nationwide refuse evacuation exercise on dump sites under the government's Clean Ghana Agenda aimed at resolving the sanitation challenges in the country.

It is being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), in collaboration with various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) and waste management company Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Second phase

Speaking to the Daily Graphic on the sideline of the exercise last Monday, the Northern Regional Coordinator for Zoomlion, Haruna Sulemana, indicated that an estimated 155,887.91 tonnes of waste at refuse dump sites in 10 MMDAs across the region would be evacuated in the second phase of the exercise.

He stated that the exercise was being undertaken with strict adherence to environmental guidelines, ensuring minimal impact on the region's natural surroundings.

While reiterating Zoomlion's commitment to promoting a clean and healthy environment for the people, he urged the residents to continue to observe good sanitation practices.

Commendation

The Municipal Director of Environmental Health, Zakaria Imoro, commended the ministry and Zoomlion for undertaking the exercise to improve the sanitation situation in the municipality.

He said that the assembly was collaborating with Zoomlion to place refuse containers at vantage places to collect refuse.