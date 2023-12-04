YPYC founder wins best youth CEO Award

Daily Graphic Dec - 04 - 2023 , 10:52

The Young Professionals and Youth Coalition Founder, Dr Andy Osei Okrah, clinched the coveted “Ghana’s Most Respected CEO in Youth Development” Award at the 6th edition of the Ghana Industry CEO Awards, 2023 held in Accra.

Dr Okrah shrugged off stiff challenge in the keenly contested category to emerge tops, confirming pre-event prediction of his imminent victory, credited largely to his decade long countrywide youth activism.

The Business Executive; Organisers of the prestigious award congratulated Dr Okrah on his convincing victory saying an overwhelming majority of voters, in an exit poll, confirmed their confidence in the YPYC Founder as a credible individual whose Youth-driven Organisation could be trusted to champion and sustain youth-biased policies and programmes.

Award winners and competitors in other categories were unanimous YPYC had clinched a well-deserved award and needed to be celebrated for the unwavering campaign to promote youth welfare and empowerment.

Dr Okrah, on his part, commended organisers for the opportunity and recognition, and promised voters who reposed confidence in his leadership style that, “we will not relent in youth advocacy and activism.

YPYC will continue to promote gender equality, youth empowerment, youth employment, youth leadership and youth inclusion in the decision-making process.”

Dr Okrah recently also received a Transformational Leadership Award by the Humanitarian Awards Global Awards for his philanthropic and humanitarian services to humanity especially in youth leadership development.