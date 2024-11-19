Next article: Lift curfew imposed on us - Nkonya, Alavanyo appeal to govt

Youth activists entreated to ensure peaceful campaigns

Dawuni Emma Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

The Yendi Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Osman Kassim, has entreated youth activists in the area to foster an environment of peace and tolerance in the heat-up of campaigns towards the December 7 general elections in the country.

He said since the country had a history of peaceful elections and smooth transition of power, it was important for the youth, who play an integral role in the electioneering process to help in protecting Ghana’s democratic credentials.

The director was speaking at an event for political party youth activists on peace and tolerance in the Yendi municipality in the Northern Region.

Participants included political party representatives, civil society organisations and security personnel, among others.

The event was organised by the NCCE and sponsored by European Union (EU).

Significance

The director said that the programme formed part of efforts to raise awareness about electoral laws and the need to ensure peaceful polls.

Among the topics discussed were critical role of the youth in promoting peace, the importance of interfaith tolerance and countering misinformation that can divide communities.

Mr Kassim expressed the commission’s commitment in ensuring a violent-free elections by inspiring the youth to become advocates of peace and cohesion in their respective communities.

He commended the participants for their determination to spread the message of peace to their respective constituents.

Peace

A representative of Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overload of Dagbon, Bin-Dana Ahmed Ayuba Ziblim, stressed the importance of peace in the country.

“Ya-Na encourages peaceful dialogue rather than political insults and destruction,” he said.

A Public Servant and Conflict Management Specialist, Alhaji Iddi Sulemana Alhassan, also urged political leaders and their followers to promote their party’s ideas in a decent manner to avoid conflicts.

“If there is a conflict, it is the youth who will be made to fight, leaving their leaders and their families at home.

“We live in a region where violent extremism is a real and immediate threat. Our neighbours - Burkina Faso and Mali, are currently facing significant challenges due to the activities of the extremists.

“So, there is the need to secure peace in our various communities and the nation in general, especially in this electioneering period,” he added.