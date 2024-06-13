World Day Against Child Labour commemorated

Severious Kale-Dery Jun - 13 - 2024 , 09:47

This year’s World Day Against Child Labour was commemorated yesterday in Accra with a reminder by the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, that citizens must protect children against exploitation and danger.

"As we commemorate the day, we are reminded of our solemn duty to protect the youngest and most vulnerable members of our society. "Child labour is a grave violation of human rights that robs children of their childhood, potential and dignity," he told journalists.

Dr Armah said such children were often deprived of education, exposed to dangerous work environments, and subjected to physical and emotional abuse, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and social inequality that hinders the nation's progress.

Speaking on the theme: “Let's act on our commitments: End child labour,” Dr Armah said the government had undertaken significant measures to combat child labour. “We have diligently created policies and programmes aimed at addressing the root causes of child labour, and also provided support for affected children and their families,” he said.

The deputy minister, however, said despite those efforts, there were still challenges since child labour was prevalent across the country, particularly in rural areas and in sectors such as agriculture, fishing, mining and domestic work.

Measures

Dr Armah, however, said that the implementation of the National Plan of Action (NPA) against Child Labour Phase II (2017-2021) marked a significant step forward. “This comprehensive plan focuses on strengthening legal frameworks, enhancing enforcement mechanisms and increasing public awareness about the dangers of child labour,” he explained.

Dr Armah also said that through collaborative efforts with international partners, civil society organisations and local communities, the government had made substantial progress to reduce the menace.

He said recognising that education was a critical tool in the fight against child labour, “our government has invested heavily in the free senior high school (SHS) policy and also introduced other educational reforms”.

“These initiatives aim to ensure that every child has access to quality education, thereby reducing the likelihood of they being forced into labour due to financial constraints.

“Additionally, we have expanded social protection programmes such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) and the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

“These programmes provide essential support to vulnerable families, enabling them to meet their basic needs without resorting to child labour as a means of survival,” Dr Armah added.

Legal framework

The deputy minister, who is also the (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region, said the Human Trafficking Act 2005 and the Labour Act 2003, among others, were crucial in stemming the tide, adding that the government had also enhanced the capacity of institutions such as the Department of Social Welfare and the Ghana Police Service to effectively address cases of child labour and trafficking.