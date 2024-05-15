Work to eliminate chieftaincy conflicts — Asamoah Boateng

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has called on traditional councils to re-affirm their stance to eliminate chieftaincy conflicts in their domains.

This is because the role of the chieftaincy institution in maintaining peace and ensuring development at the grassroots level cannot be underrated, he said. Mr Asamoah Boateng said these in a speech read on his behalf at the inauguration of the Weta Traditional Council in the Ketu North Municipality in the Volta Region.

He said the sector ministry had been mandated to develop an effective interface among the government, traditional authorities, religious bodies and civil society on matters relating to chieftaincy and religion for peace and good governance.

The minister said unlike in the past when chiefs led their subjects to war to defend and extend their territories, chiefs were now expected to lead the war against environmental degradation, contribute to poverty reduction and promote development at the local and national levels.

“The new role of chiefs imposes the need for some form of adaptation or revision and training to enable them to fulfil their responsibilities. “There is the need for you as chiefs to understand the processes and procedures involved in resolving conflicts through the judicial and arbitration system, and other alternative methods in resolving conflicts in your localities,” Mr Asamoah Boateng reiterated.

For that matter, he highlighted the need for chiefs to be abreast of the laws governing the chieftaincy institution. The minister congratulated the Weta Traditional Area for attaining traditional council status and urged the chiefs to work hand-in-hand to promote peace and progress.

The Paramount Chief of Weta, Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakpo VI, said the inauguration of the traditional council was another turning point in the administration of the area, and ushered in a new era where the people could heave a sigh of relief and look into the future with renewed hope.

Torgbuiga Ashiakpo, who is the President of the Weta Traditional Council, touched on the forthcoming general election and appealed to all political actors to safeguard the unity of the state.

“Campaigns based on issues are the only messages the Weta Traditional Council will accommodate; politicians with divisive utterances will not be tolerated by the Weta Traditional Council,” he cautioned.