Work begins on Nima drain reconstruction

Timothy Ngnenbe Jun - 26 - 2024 , 07:58

The sod has been cut for the reconstruction of the one-kilometre Nima-Paloma drain under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project.

The project spans the Ring Road, through Asylum Down, Adabraka to Odawna into the main Odaw drain. The closed drain, which will be 10 metres in width and three metres in depth, is expected to be constructed over an 18-month period to improve its water carrying capacity.

A Ghanaian company, Arako Construction Ltd, is executing the project which forms part of efforts to mitigate the impact of perennial flooding in Accra.

Sod-cutting

The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, cut the sod for commencement of work in Accra yesterday. Present were the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Dr Prince Hamid Armah; the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, and the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Rawlings.

Others included the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Hydrological Authority, Dr John Kissi; the Municipal Chief Executive of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Samuel James Nii Adjei Tawiah, and the Adabraka Atukpai Mantse, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II.

Due diligence

The Coordinator of the GARID project, Dr Kwadwo Ohene Sarfoh, explained to the Daily Graphic that after construction, there would be a year for defects liability. On the cost of the project, he said “we looked at it at the evaluation and we were able to get value for money”.

“There were certain pre-requisites to be met, including payment of compensation to affected persons and businesses; contestations had to be dealt with; environmental and social management had to be dealt with so that the contractor can develop an environmental management plan,” he said.



Cooperation

Mr Oppong Nkumah urged all persons living in communities along the project area to cooperate with the contractors and also desist from dumping solid waste into drains.

“The state cannot be spending so much on infrastructure, only for it to be undermined by bad behaviour,” he added. The minister urged metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to strictly enforce building and sanitation regulations to help curb flooding.

For his part, Mr Titus-Glover also directed MMDAs to descend heavily on persons who continue to flout sanitation laws and building regulations despite sensitisation and prior warnings.

“The MMDas must crack the whip on persons who continue to dump solid waste indiscriminately into drains,” he said.