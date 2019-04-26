Work begins on Achimota-Korpevi storm drain

The Okaikoi North Municipal Assembly has awarded the deep and wide storm drain at Achimota-Korpevi, a suburb of the municipality, on contract for reconstruction.
The drain, which is in a poor condition has not been recontructed for years because the assembly lacks funds for that purpose.
As if that is not enough, a bridge straddling the drain at a point and known popularly as ‘Korpevi Bridge’ is in a dilapidated state and poses risk for residents and is also affecting socio-economic activities as many residents are using alternative but tortuous routes to access market centres and schools.
Ground breaking
A ground breaking event to get the drain construction underway took place last Tuesday.
Globedam Construction Company, a Ghanaian construction firm, is the contractor working on the project which is valued at GH¢495,748 and financed from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Okaikoi North, Mr Boye Laryea, said when the drain was completed, it would be covered to prevent people from throwing refuse into it as well as protect residents from also falling into it.
Currently, because the drain is not protected, it is choked with garbage which leads to many parts of the municipality getting flooded whenever it rains.
Project
The rebuilding project is estimated to be completed in six months and projected to curb perennial flooding in the community and also lead to ease in vehicular movement on the main Achimota-Korpevi road.
Mr Laryea gave an assurance to the residents that the government would do everything possible to prevent flooding and insanitary conditions in the area.
Flooding
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey, who cut the sod for commencement of work, said it was the government’s vision to ensure that flooding ceased in all parts of the Greater Accra Region. In view of that, he said, culverts were to be placed under streets in Accra that were in flood-prone areas to carry flood waters away.
He said, “It is my wish that when this project is completed, it would serve the community well.
The Regional Coordinating Council will continue to play its role effectively in ensuring that work progresses according to schedule”.
Mr Ashitey called on residents to follow instructions and make the project succeed.
“We need you to support the project and provide the necessary assistance to the contractor, however, we are also pleading with you to comply when it becomes necessary for certain structures to be pulled down to make way for construction works.
We would get rid of illegal structures in road and watercourses in order to make the work progress smoothly”.
Commendation
The Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North, Mr Fuseini Issah, lauded the assembly for coming to the aid of residents, particularly those living close to the drain.
He urged the contractor to not only ensure that the work was of quality but also deliver on time to bring relief to the residents.