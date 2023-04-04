We stand by our position on LGBTQI - GPCC

Juliet Akyaa Safo Apr - 04 - 2023 , 15:59

The First Vice-President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, has reiterated that the Council would not change its position on homosexuality even in the face of crisis.

He firmly stated that the Council was against LGBTQI practices in Ghana and therefore would not condone it in any way.

He said they would continue to stand by faith, since God, whom they trust and believe in, would deliver them in any crisis.

“We are not neutral, we are not undecided, we know our Redeemer lives and we know that he holds the powers of the world so we will not deny our God in the face of crisis”.

“The family is the basic unit of life and the home is where families are nurtured. It is critical to note that any attempt to change the definition of man, woman, boy, girl, or marriage will be an attack on the family,” he added.

New President

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih said this during a ceremony to induct the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, as the current President of GPCC.

The President of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle Dr Aaron Ami-Narh, was also inducted as the Second Vice President of the Council.

At the same ceremony, a farewell service was held for the Outgoing President of GPCC, Reverend Professor Frimpong Manso, for his dedicated service to the Council and the country at large.

The ceremony was attended by members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of GPCC, representatives from the Ga Mantse, some Members of Parliament and Ministers of State, and the clergy, among other personalities.

Thirst for God

In view of the mandate of the Council, Mr Kisseih stressed the importance of unity and urged the members to live in harmony.

He said Christians should rather hunger for righteousness, thirst for God, and also defend their faith wherever they find themselves.

“Let us become each other’s keepers and foster unity. Let us hunger and thirst for God and also defend the faith.

“When our churches get together and the members set their heart on the Supreme target to hunger after righteousness, God will by all means come and give us our victory,” he said.

The First Vice-President GPCC prayed for the Council and asked for God’s blessings upon their lives.

He also prayed that the inductees would find meaning and personal fulfillment in the induction and deliver their mandate to ensure the achievements of the Council.