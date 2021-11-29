The Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir, has pledged to improve on the operational standards of personnel of the service and the welfare of inmates of prisons.
“I assume office with the zeal to improve the Prisons Service to meet international standards, in line with modern correction management, and also place emphasis on the welfare of inmates,” he added.
The D-G made the pledge at an induction service organised for him by the service as he assumed duty as the new D-G.
The induction service is a conventional practice to thank God and seek his guidance for a new D-G.
The colourful ceremony was attended by the Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Dery; the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare; representatives of heads of other security agencies, former director-generals of the service, regional commanders of the service, the clergy, traditional leaders, friends and family members of Mr. Egyir.
Vision
Mr. Egyir mentioned the expansion of income-generation ventures such as agriculture, not only to ensure self-sufficiency in food production but also generate income for the welfare of personnel.
Additionally, he said he would revamp the Technical Unit of the service to train more tradesmen.
He also said staff training and career development would be intensified to sharpen their skills to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.
He added that a multilateral relations office would be established to galvanise global support for the service.
Care for prisoners
In a sermon, the Methodist Bishop of Accra, Rt Rev. Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, urged the D-G to ensure that prisoners were treated with care and dignity.
He said in his sermon, which was based on Matthew 25:36, that “what you do to a prisoner, you do to Our Lord Himself. We are called on to love and respect persons in prison”.
“You are inheriting a huge challenge, but you will overcome. May God grant you the wisdom to improve the conditions of the prisons,” he told the D-G.
Rt Rev. Bortey commended the Church of Pentecost for providing additional prison facilities to improve the conditions of prisoners.
Background
President Akufo-Addo appointed Mr. Egyir as acting Director-General of the Prisons Service on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
He took over from Mr. Patrick Darko Missah, who started his terminal leave from August 1, 2021, prior to his retirement from the service on October 16, 2021.
Until his appointment, Mr. Egyir was the Deputy Director-General of the service.