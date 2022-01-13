We are poised to deliver on mandate — Prof. Nyarko-Sampson

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson has assured parents and students of the university that both management and staff are poised to deliver on its mandate to produce the calibre of graduates that the nation needs from the university.
‘We have what it will take to produce the calibre of students for that matter graduates that the institution has been mandated to produce for the development of our nation. In other words, we have the facilities and what we need to fulfil our mandate are the applicants to enroll in the institution. In any case, with time, we shall get there’, the vice chancellor said.
The vice chancellor was addressing the second batch of students enrolled for the 2022 academic year and their parents at the auditorium of the university at Somanya.
Core values
Prof. Nyarko-Sampson said the university, established in 2020, had as is core values of Honesty, Opportunity, Perseverance and Enterprising (HOPE).
He said the university was ready to produce persons who had hope in themselves, exude hope and who were poised to give hope not only to Ghana, but the world at large with their knowledge and work ethics in order to secure the environment.
Prof. Nyarko-Sampson emphasised that the vision of the UESD was to be a leading university in the teaching, learning and dissemination of knowledge related to development and agro-business and create knowledge through research for the national development was on course, adding that going into the near future, all those things should be achieved.
Briefing the media on the admissions for this year, the courses and programmes in the university, the Registrar, Mrs. Mary Abena Agyepong said per the facilities available, the university could offer a minimum of 300 to 1,000 applicants for the various courses but a total of 222 had been admitted as of January 7, 2022 to study Sustainable Development and Natural and Environmental Science.
She mentioned 15 courses and programmes such as BSc. Sustainable Development, BSc. Environment and Public Health, BSc. Geography and Earth Science, BSc. Energy and Resource Economics, BSc. Chemistry and Biological Sciences, BSc. Energy Sustainability and BSc. Mathematics.
The rests are BSc. Water Resources Management, BSc. Biological and Mathematical Science, BSc. Environmental and Sustainability Science, BSc. Environmental Economics and Policy, BSc. Aquaculture Management, BSc. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, BSc. Environmental Management and BSc. Nature Conservation and Management.
Accommodation
Taking the media and the new students round the accommodation facilities both on campus and the Somanya town, the registrar said apart from the decent and first class accommodation facilities that the university offered the students on campus, it was also in partnership with the E.L. Hostel, a private hostel facility which also offered the students the same services and assured parents and guardians of the safety of their children.