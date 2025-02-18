Water crisis: Engineers tasked to pioneer innovative solutions for water treatment

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

A professor of Environmental Science at the University of Cape Coast, Professor David Kofi Essumang, has tasked engineers to develop innovative solutions for water treatment to address Ghana’s escalating water crisis.

Prof. Essumang further challenged engineers to take greater responsibility in safeguarding the environment from pollutants linked to human activities.

Prof. Essumang made the call in Cape Coast during a seminar for members of the Cape Coast chapter of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, aimed at educating engineers on innovative ideas for growth.

He said illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey and improper agricultural practices, had ­­­­­­become ingrained in society, making it essential for stakeholders to find sustainable ways to address the resulting water pollution.

He emphasised that the water crisis confronting Ghana today demanded immediate and creative solutions from the engineering community.

Advanced technologies

According to Prof. Essumang, while new and more advanced technologies were emerging to treat water, the harmful chemicals used in illegal mining and farming operations were evolving just as rapidly, complicating the fight against contamination.

He explained that the root of the problem lay not with the Ghana Water Limited but rather with attitudes within the community.

He said illegal mining was carried out by individuals within society and not by official bodies.

“The illegal mining going on is not done by the Ghana Water Limited rather it is been done by our brothers and sisters. So we cannot blame Ghana Water because we see these individuals doing it,” he stated.

Prof. Essumang further stressed the need for public awareness and proactive questioning of practices that harm the environment.

He stated that without widespread education, "many people may not realise the long-term consequences of environmental degradation".

In this regard, he appealed to the media to play a vital role in spreading awareness.

He urged media outlets to allocate consistent space and airtime for educational content.

“If possible, every week, the print media should dedicate one page to writing and educating the people instead of always presenting what has happened already, while the broadcast media do the same,” he recommended.

Urgent innovation

The Central Regional Manager of the Ghana Water Limited, Eric Attiapa, who chaired the event, added his voice to the call for urgent innovation in water treatment.

He emphasised the fundamental role that water plays in daily life and the importance of safeguarding this essential resource for future generations.

He explained that water was not only critical for basic survival but also integral to the economy, agriculture and overall public health.

Reflecting on the current state of Ghana’s water resources, he expressed a growing concern for the future, stating that "unless decisive action is taken, the worsening pollution from illegal mining and other activities could leave a troubling legacy for generations to come".

He appealed to engineers to step up to this challenge, urging them to think beyond conventional solutions and consider innovative approaches that could help preserve water quality even amidst environmental challenges.