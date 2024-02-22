Vivo Energy supports New Horizon Special School

Diana Mensah & Mary Owusu Asamoah Feb - 22 - 2024 , 07:40

Vivo Energy Ghana has donated medical equipment to the New Horizon Special School to help in the provision of efficient care for children in the school.

The items donated include glucometers, Pulse Oximeter, thermometer guns, digital weighing scales, First Aid boxes, gloves, Blood Pressure monitors, face masks and hand sanitiser.

Also to show their love to mark Valentine’s Day, the group gave out bars of chocolates to the students and staff.

Initiative

The initiative, known as the “Energising Hope Campaign", and being implemented on “Leaving no one behind”, is aimed at providing support for the disadvantaged and vulnerable.

It is aimed at providing for individuals and communities so they could overcome challenges, and access essential services towards building sustainable futures.

Fostering inclusion

The Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Shirley Tony Kum, who led the Vivo Energy team to present the items, said the company was committed to promoting diversity and inclusion to foster a more equitable society to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their abilities had access to opportunities and resources.

“We want to create lasting social and economic benefits for these communities and engage with them to earn their respect and trust,” she added.

She said the items were provided based on a request from the school’s management and expressed the hope that it would ensure the well-being and proper care of the pupils, and also support the day-to-day operations of the New Horizon Special School.

“This, I strongly believe, will enhance the school’s quality of life, support their medical needs and facilitate their educational development,” Mrs Kum stated.

Support, skills

The Deputy Principal of the Academic Section of the School, Jocelyn Adoboe, who received the items, thanked the group for their generosity and continuous support and show of love to the pupils.

She said the items would go a long way to help the school take care of the pupils.

The Deputy Principal for the Vocational Section of the school, Mariama Obeng, said the school established a vocational workshop in 1992 to train the pupils in various skills to help them have something to rely on in future and to ensure they were not left behind in society.

She said the initiative had helped to raise a lot of good students with two of the students being employed as assistants in the school and appealed to other charitable organisations to support the school to provide meaningful training for the students.

“This school started as a charitable institution with no funds from the government.

We solely run the institution from what we get from their fees and support from donations and sponsorship to cater for these children.

“We accept and train students with all disabilities.

We have those with Down syndrome, autistics, and learning disabilities, some of whom have come from their normal stream and are not able to cope with a large number, as well as slow learners whom we train.

“We, therefore, appeal for support to be able to deliver this efficiently and effectively to help the children,” Mrs Obeng said.