VIDEO: The mortuary workers strike

Mortuary attendants at various hospitals across Ghana have embarked on a strike over their conditions of service which they say are "poor" and wants it to be enhanced to enable them
offer the best of services .
They first served notice of the strike in November 2018 and cautioned their employer the Ministry of Health and the National Labour Commission about their intention to resort to
Following an intervention by the Ministry, they agreed to postpone the industrial action.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
But they are now saying several attempts, both in writing and calls to resolve the impasse have yielded no positive results and now have no option but to resort to a strike to drum home the importance of the socio-economic rights and interests of Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana.
On
This was the situation at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Mortuary when Graphic Online visited there on
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh