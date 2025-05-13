Next article: 1,000 girls in Volta to get ICT training as gov’t rolls out digital skills programme

Vice-President eulogises women on Mother’s Day

Diana Mensah May - 13 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Vice-President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has paid glowing tribute to women, saying their perseverance, wisdom and daily sacrifices form the bedrock of families, communities and the nation.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, she said women, such as public servants, teachers, healthcare workers, businesswomen, caregivers and matriarchs, were the foundations on which the society remained strong.

“To every mother, grandmother, caregiver and mother figure, we offer our deepest gratitude.

We celebrate you today and always,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said.

She made these remarks when the Office of the Vice-President hosted a special luncheon in honour of women and mothers on Sunday, May 11, 2025, to mark this year’s Mother’s Day.

Held at Jubilee House, the lunch was a blend of warmth, appreciation and reflection as the team from the office dined and laughed while listening to the stories of these remarkable women who had nurtured generations through their love and sacrifice.

Present were the Chief of Staff, Alex Segbefia; the Policy Advisor, Mansa Amoah Awuah, and the Press Secretary, Maame Ama Pratt, all in her office.

Also in attendance were Members of Parliament, retired broadcasters, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of the UN, among others.

Significance

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the day was to honour the hardworking women not just for the roles they played, but for the incredible women they were.

“Your work has shaped our history, anchors our present and continues to inspire our future,” she said.

She acknowledged the contributions of women in the country and said their legacies lived on in the lives they had touched and the values passed down.

“Your resilience, patience and boundless love light the path for those who come after you.

Your strength and grace make us proud to walk in the path you have paved,” she stated.

“As we gather here today, in the heart of Jubilee House, we raise our flags in your honour.

The pride of this nation is built on the sacrifices you’ve made, and we want you to know that your contributions have not gone unnoticed,” the Vice-President said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, herself a role model for many women, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of women in the country.

“Each wrinkle tells a story of survival. Every scar speaks to your fortitude.

Every tear you’ve shed is a testament to your strength, and every smile is a radiant reflection of the grace that has carried us all,” she added.

Tribute

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further paid tribute to head porters for their resilience, courage and strength in the face of the hardship they endured daily.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering young women across the country.

“The evening is dedicated to you — our resilient young women, daughters, sisters and friends, who, despite life’s challenges, rise each day with unwavering courage and strength,” she said.

The Vice-President said that the government’s Reset Agenda would be incomplete without the voices and needs of such young women.