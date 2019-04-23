Veep inaugurates GH¢1.5m social centre at Mpraeso

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, last Saturday inaugurated a newly constructed social centre at Kwahu Mpraeso in the Eastern Region.
The 2,000-seater social centre was built by the Mpraesoman Kuo, an association of indigenes from Mpraeso.
The centre has 20 compartments for seating the public, a stage, a car park, refreshment area, two store rooms and washrooms.
Prior to its construction, the people of Mpraeso held major social events, including funerals on the main Mpraeso-Bepong road in front of the chief’s palace.
A lot of inconveniences were thus caused to the travelling public as travellers had to divert onto other roads within the town.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
It was to address this that the association decided to raise funds to construct the social centre.
Following an event in Accra to raise funds for the project, construction works began in 2009.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
Funding
Funding for the GH¢1.5 million project was raised through fundraising events, individual donations, levies on members of the association and indigenes of Mpraeso and neighbouring communities.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rocksters Roofing Systems, Mr Alfred Kwadwo Dankwa, single-handedly funded the construction of a VIP lounge for chiefs and dignitaries who will be attending events at the centre.
The Chairman of the Mpraesoman Kuo, Mr Oppon Sasu, also sponsored the 250-seater refreshment area attached to the centre.
Conducive ground
In his speech on the occasion, the Vice-President commended the people of Mpraeso for the laudable initiative which he described as forward looking.
He said the social centre had provided a conducive ground for meetings and other social gatherings in the town.
He said the fact that the project would curb the holding of social events on the streets was something worth celebrating.
Dr Bawumia observed that the centre would create direct and indirect jobs and urged the youth in Mpraeso to take advantage of opportunities that came with it.
He said the completion of the project was indicative of the perseverance and commitment of the people to improve their circumstance.
In addition, Dr Bawumia said, the centre demonstrated the resolve of the people of Mpraeso to partner the government to provide the needed infrastructure for accelerated development.
He urged the Kwahu South District Assembly to ensure that the facility was put to good use and was well maintained.
Commendation
The Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, who was also at the ceremony, commended the community for the project.
“This is a project worthy of emulation by every community in Ghana,” he said.
Mr Osafo-Maafo said the government was doing its best to improve infrastructure across the country and would continue to urge the people to also do their part to advance the cause of development in their communities.
For his part, the Chairman of the Mpraesoman Kuo, Mr Oppon Sasu said even though Mpraeso was a leader with regard to development and served as the first capital of the entire Kwahu area, the lack of a social centre was a flaw that created a lot of inconveniences in the town.
He paid tribute to the past and present leaders of the association for their hard work over the years which had culminated in the establishment of the social centre.